Facebook's Candlestick Could Get You Burned
The stock has done well but when I looked at the Japanese candlestick patterns this afternoon I knew I had to write about what I saw. In this daily candlestick chart of Action Alerts PLUS holding FB, below, we can see a high in early May around $153-$154 and a second high yesterday and today in the $151-$153 area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Disney's 'Guardians' Sequel Blasts to $800 Mill...
|3 hr
|Proxynus
|1
|Kathy Griffin, fired by CNN over Trump video, a...
|3 hr
|Proxynus
|1
|basketball arcade machine
|15 hr
|sky5216
|1
|tagade ride for sale
|15 hr
|sky5216
|1
|Octopus Ride For Sale
|15 hr
|sky5216
|1
|SkimmingWorld.com ??
|18 hr
|Jack
|29
|gothic clothing
|23 hr
|Andymolly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC