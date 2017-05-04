Facebook Goes After 'Fake News' Ahead of U.K. Election
Facebook Inc. has started a campaign in the U.K. against so-called 'fake news' ahead of the country's June 8 general election as the social media giant fights back against accusations of content complacency. Facebook took out ads in the U.K.'s biggest national newspapers including The Times , The Guardian and Daily Telegraph to raise awareness about fake news that included a list of 10 things to look out for when assessing if a story is genuine such as checking the article's date and website address and making sure it is not satire.
