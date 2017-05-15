Ex-BofA Vice President, Husband Charged in Embezzlement Scam

A former Bank of America Corp. senior vice president and her husband were charged with embezzling more than $2.7 million by making charitable donations on behalf of the lender and then using intimidation and threats to get much of the money back for their own use. Palestine Ace, 45, of the bank's global wealth & investment management division, and her husband Jonathan Ace, 46, were each indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and wire fraud over the alleged scam targeting non-profit groups serving youth in Boston and Atlanta, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston said Monday in a statement.

