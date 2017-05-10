European Stocks Drift Lower as Trump'...

European Stocks Drift Lower as Trump's Move to Fire FBI Director Comey Tapers Bulls

European stocks drifted lower Wednesday as investors trim bets in the region amid multi-year highs and keep a keen eye on political developments in the United States after President D onald Trump fired his FBI Director James Comey. The region-wide Stoxx Europe 600 Index , the broadest measure of share prices, was marked 0.2% lower in the opening hour of trading Wednesday at 395.1 points, about 0.3% from its 52-week high of 396.24 it reached yesterday.

