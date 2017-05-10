European Stocks Drift Lower as Trump's Move to Fire FBI Director Comey Tapers Bulls

European stocks drifted lower Wednesday as investors trim bets in the region amid multi-year highs and keep a keen eye on political developments in the United States after President D onald Trump fired his FBI Director James Comey. The region-wide Stoxx Europe 600 Index , the broadest measure of share prices, was marked 0.2% lower in the opening hour of trading Wednesday at 395.1 points, about 0.3% from its 52-week high of 396.24 it reached yesterday.

