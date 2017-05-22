European Stocks Called Higher as Merger News Keeps Rally On Track

European stocks are set to open the final full week of May trading on the upside Monday even as investors continue to take a cautious approach to risk sentiment as the political upheaval surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump shows no signs of abating. Britain's FTSE 100 is slate for an early 27 point gain, according to financial bookmakers IG, while benchmarks in Germany and France are poised to add to last week's advances in the opening minutes of trading.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.