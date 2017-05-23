Europe Ready For Mixed Open; U.K. Markets Look to Hold Nerve as Terror Threat Level Increase

European stocks are likely to drift lower Wednesday following a downbeat session in Asia in which investors appeared to focus on global oil and currency markets ahead of this week's OPEC meeting in Vienna and minutes from the Federal Reserve's last rate meeting later today. Britain's FTSE 100 is set for a modest 5 point gain, however, according to financial bookmakers IG, although much of the market's attention will centre on the developing security situation in the U.K., where Prime Minister Theresa May increased the terrorist threat level to "critical" last night and warned that a new attack could be imminent.

