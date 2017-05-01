Editorial, Bay Area News Group: Free, open Internet worth fighting for
So, it's no surprise that new Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai wants to do away with the basic principle that all internet data should be treated equally by broadband providers, such as Comcast, Verizon and AT&T. He's a former Verizon lawyer, as President Donald Trump was well aware.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06)
|11 hr
|Jmv1991
|9
|REPORT: Many undocumented immigrants recently r...
|Sat
|spytheweb
|2
|Republican senator apologizes for saying 'a guy...
|Sat
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|10
|FCC Chief Sparks Clash With Call to Repeal Net ...
|Apr 28
|Stevecarr123
|1
|Galveston Capital Tourism and Marketing Histori...
|Apr 27
|annejagger
|1
|Top Places To Claim Your Business Listings Online!
|Apr 27
|davy
|1
|Shea Moisture Just Made A Lot Of Its Consumers ...
|Apr 27
|SadButTrue
|5
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC