Editorial, Bay Area News Group: Free,...

Editorial, Bay Area News Group: Free, open Internet worth fighting for

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

So, it's no surprise that new Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai wants to do away with the basic principle that all internet data should be treated equally by broadband providers, such as Comcast, Verizon and AT&T. He's a former Verizon lawyer, as President Donald Trump was well aware.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06) 11 hr Jmv1991 9
News REPORT: Many undocumented immigrants recently r... Sat spytheweb 2
News Republican senator apologizes for saying 'a guy... Sat 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 10
News FCC Chief Sparks Clash With Call to Repeal Net ... Apr 28 Stevecarr123 1
Galveston Capital Tourism and Marketing Histori... Apr 27 annejagger 1
Top Places To Claim Your Business Listings Online! Apr 27 davy 1
News Shea Moisture Just Made A Lot Of Its Consumers ... Apr 27 SadButTrue 5
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,945 • Total comments across all topics: 280,712,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC