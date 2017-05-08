Dove Matches Its New Body Wash Bottles To Your Body Type
For more than a decade, Dove's "Real Beauty" campaign has been challenging our ideas of what beauty is, what it means, and why we think about it the way we do. Recently, the brand has extended its message into a new Real Moms campaign and product line , and hacking stock images to get a more realistic portrayal of strong, beautiful women in poster and outdoor advertising.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fast Company.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What abounding hunters abort to iks-sh Chipper ...
|4 hr
|partsdellcc
|3
|How A Man With No Coding Experience Built An Ap...
|8 hr
|Solarman
|1
|will the loblaw warehouse in ottawa close its d... (Sep '09)
|Sun
|AAA
|228
|FCC Considers Fining Stephen Colbert Over Contr...
|Sat
|JRichards
|1
|U.S. immigration agents waste their time loggin...
|May 4
|spytheweb
|2
|Global Electronic Waste Recycling Market Resear...
|May 4
|Market Analysis
|1
|Europe Fountains & Waterfalls Market Report 2017
|May 4
|Market Analysis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC