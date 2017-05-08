Dove Matches Its New Body Wash Bottle...

Dove Matches Its New Body Wash Bottles To Your Body Type

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Fast Company

For more than a decade, Dove's "Real Beauty" campaign has been challenging our ideas of what beauty is, what it means, and why we think about it the way we do. Recently, the brand has extended its message into a new Real Moms campaign and product line , and  hacking stock images to get a more realistic portrayal of strong, beautiful women in poster and outdoor advertising.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fast Company.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What abounding hunters abort to iks-sh Chipper ... 4 hr partsdellcc 3
News How A Man With No Coding Experience Built An Ap... 8 hr Solarman 1
will the loblaw warehouse in ottawa close its d... (Sep '09) Sun AAA 228
News FCC Considers Fining Stephen Colbert Over Contr... Sat JRichards 1
News U.S. immigration agents waste their time loggin... May 4 spytheweb 2
Global Electronic Waste Recycling Market Resear... May 4 Market Analysis 1
Europe Fountains & Waterfalls Market Report 2017 May 4 Market Analysis 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,654 • Total comments across all topics: 280,876,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC