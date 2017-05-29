Dominican minister among 8 detained i...

Dominican minister among 8 detained in bribery scandal

14 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

The Dominican Republic minister of industry and commerce and seven other top-level officials have been detained in an international bribery scandal involving the Brazilian company Odebrecht. Prosecutors say those detained on Monday also include a former public works minister, a former Senate president, two former directors of a regulatory electricity group and a businessman.

