There are on the TheStreet.com story from 5 hrs ago, titled Disney's 'Guardians' Sequel Blasts to $800 Million Globally. In it, TheStreet.com reports that:

Disney's latest Marvel movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 , has hit $800 million at the worldwide box office after less than a month in theaters.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at TheStreet.com.