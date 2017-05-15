Disappointed With UBS Loss, Singapore's GIC Fund Cuts Stake

UBS Group AG's largest shareholder, Singapore's sovereign fund GIC Pte, is slashing its ownership in the Swiss bank by offering a 2.4 percent stake worth about $1.6 billion. "Conditions have changed fundamentally since GIC invested in UBS in February 2008, as have UBS' strategy and business," GIC Chief Executive Officer Lim Chow Kiat said early Tuesday in a statement.

