Deutsche Bank Faces Criminal Association Label in MPS Trial

Deutsche Bank AG, on trial in Milan for allegedly helping Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA conceal losses, must face accusations that it was running an international criminal organization at the time. Prosecutors used internal Deutsche Bank documents and emails to persuade a three-judge panel to consider whether there were additional, aggravating circumstances to the charges the German lender already faces related to derivatives transactions.

