Death Toll In Manchester 'terrorist Incident' Rises To 22
A deadly explosion outside the Manchester Arena concert venue in the U.K. is being treated as "terrorist incident" until officials know otherwise, according to a statement from the Greater Manchester Police on Tuesday. The blast took place as concertgoers were leaving an Ariana Grande show late Monday.
