Daughter of woman central to SKorea s...

Daughter of woman central to SKorea scandal returns to Seoul

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

She is probably the most loathed 20-year-old in South Korea, the privileged daughter of the woman at the center of a political scandal that brought down a president. After several months in detention in Denmark, Chung Yoo-ra is returning to her home country to be questioned about bribery allegations involving corporate giant Samsung as well as her studies at a prestigious Korean university.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
basketball arcade machine 6 hr sky5216 1
tagade ride for sale 7 hr sky5216 1
Octopus Ride For Sale 7 hr sky5216 1
SkimmingWorld.com ?? 10 hr Jack 29
gothic clothing 14 hr Andymolly 1
News Tiger Woods Arrested In Connection With DUI Cha... 15 hr sTan 1
News Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06) Sun adeogun 799
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Egypt
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Cuba
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,195 • Total comments across all topics: 281,414,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC