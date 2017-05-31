Daughter of woman central to SKorea scandal returns to Seoul
She is probably the most loathed 20-year-old in South Korea, the privileged daughter of the woman at the center of a political scandal that brought down a president. After several months in detention in Denmark, Chung Yoo-ra is returning to her home country to be questioned about bribery allegations involving corporate giant Samsung as well as her studies at a prestigious Korean university.
