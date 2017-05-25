Cyprus' economy expected to pick up speed over next 2 years
Cyprus' economic growth is projected to pick up from 2.8 percent this year to around 3 percent annually over the next two years, the governor of the east Mediterranean island's Central Bank said Friday. Chrystalla Georghadji said in the bank's annual report that the positive outlook is owed to an uptick in tourism, strong consumer demand, investment and exports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10-4, Good Buddy: FCC Updates Part 95, CB Rules
|3 hr
|whackerblaster
|1
|FCC fines Syracuse radio owner $20,000 after 'u... (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|ZIONIST MEDIA CABAL
|4
|SkimmingWorld.com ??
|10 hr
|john
|25
|The bizarre 'Flintstones House' in a wealthy Sa...
|12 hr
|Parden Pard
|3
|Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06)
|12 hr
|Fair lady
|11
|Australia rejected Qantas request for $2.7 B loan (Mar '14)
|22 hr
|william Gregg
|3
|Global Shisha Tobacco Market Research Report 2017
|Thu
|qyrtina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC