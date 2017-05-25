Cyprus' economy expected to pick up s...

Cyprus' economy expected to pick up speed over next 2 years

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Cyprus' economic growth is projected to pick up from 2.8 percent this year to around 3 percent annually over the next two years, the governor of the east Mediterranean island's Central Bank said Friday. Chrystalla Georghadji said in the bank's annual report that the positive outlook is owed to an uptick in tourism, strong consumer demand, investment and exports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 10-4, Good Buddy: FCC Updates Part 95, CB Rules 3 hr whackerblaster 1
News FCC fines Syracuse radio owner $20,000 after 'u... (Jun '16) 8 hr ZIONIST MEDIA CABAL 4
SkimmingWorld.com ?? 10 hr john 25
News The bizarre 'Flintstones House' in a wealthy Sa... 12 hr Parden Pard 3
News Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06) 12 hr Fair lady 11
News Australia rejected Qantas request for $2.7 B loan (Mar '14) 22 hr william Gregg 3
Global Shisha Tobacco Market Research Report 2017 Thu qyrtina 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,512 • Total comments across all topics: 281,303,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC