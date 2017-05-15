Cyber Security Stocks Surge In London Following Global Ransomware Attack
Cyber security stocks surged in early London trading Monday as investors bet that the digital security industry would have the last laugh in the wake of Friday's ransomware attacks. Sophos Group saw its stock rise by more than 7% to a new all time high of 368.4 pence each, bringing the year to date gain for the shares to more than 40%.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WhiteMenBlackWomen dot o r g - best interracial... (Oct '14)
|Sun
|coco
|18
|This Buffalo church is shielding undocumented i...
|Sun
|spytheweb
|2
|Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07)
|Sun
|Hateromanians
|205
|How the Election Has Affected the Credit Markets
|Sun
|monica0898
|1
|Amazon Is So Dominant in This One Market Apple ...
|Sun
|monica0898
|1
|will the loblaw warehouse in ottawa close its d... (Sep '09)
|May 13
|Ottawa
|229
|2017 Global Recombinant Therapeutic Protein Mar...
|May 12
|marketresearch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC