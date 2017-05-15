Cyber Security Stocks Surge In London...

Cyber Security Stocks Surge In London Following Global Ransomware Attack

Cyber security stocks surged in early London trading Monday as investors bet that the digital security industry would have the last laugh in the wake of Friday's ransomware attacks. Sophos Group saw its stock rise by more than 7% to a new all time high of 368.4 pence each, bringing the year to date gain for the shares to more than 40%.

