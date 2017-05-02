ConocoPhillips misses 1Q profit forecasts
ConocoPhillips on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $777 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Houston-based company said it had net income of 62 cents per share.
