Communications-satellite revolution gets off the ground at SpaceX in South Bay

14 hrs ago Read more: Whittier Daily News

Inside SpaceX's secretive white-walled manufacturing and engineering headquarters in Hawthorne, workers are designing the technological foundation of an intelligent global communications system. If successful, the company will craft a constellation of smart-satellites focusing digital eyes on each point of the Earth's surface within a decade.

