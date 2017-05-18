Colbert's Trump joke sparked flood of FCC complaints
It turns out, thousands of viewers filed grievances following "The Late Show" host's "c--k holster" quip, according to Politico At last year's CBS upfront, newly minted Late Show host Stephen Colbert was barely a mention. His Colbert Report follow-up had been off to a slow start, and rumors of the network flipping his late-night talk show with James Corden's were swirling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Presidential debate: Will Obama or Romney win t... (Oct '12)
|Thu
|Brain Cancer
|41
|Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over...
|Wed
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|2
|The FCC Gets Set to Free Wireless
|Wed
|ACopple
|1
|Sales Market Report: Global Storefront Glass Ma...
|May 17
|qyrtina
|1
|Global Smart Glass and Window Market Research R...
|May 17
|qyrtina
|1
|Professional Survey Report about Protection Con...
|May 17
|qyrtina
|1
|This Buffalo church is shielding undocumented i...
|May 16
|Buck Rohde
|7
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC