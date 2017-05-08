Coach is buying Kate Spade for $2.4 billion
The luxury retailer Coach announced on Monday that it agreed to buy Kate Spade for $18.50 a share, for a total transaction value of $2.4 billion. A statement released by Coach said the combined company will create a "leading luxury lifestyle company" supported by "significant expertise in handbag design, merchandising, supply chain, and retail operations."
