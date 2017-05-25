Chipotle Admits Cyber Attack Affected...

Chipotle Admits Cyber Attack Affected 'Most' U.S. Stores

After completing a probe with cybersecurity firms and law enforcement, Chipotle now believes that customers at stores across 48 states could have been affected by a hack on the company's payment systems between March 24 and April 19. In some cases, the stolen data contained the customer's name in addition to their card number, expiration date and verification number. "We removed the malware, and we continue to work with cybersecurity firms to evaluate ways to enhance our security measures.

