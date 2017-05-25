Chipotle Admits Cyber Attack Affected 'Most' U.S. Stores
After completing a probe with cybersecurity firms and law enforcement, Chipotle now believes that customers at stores across 48 states could have been affected by a hack on the company's payment systems between March 24 and April 19. In some cases, the stolen data contained the customer's name in addition to their card number, expiration date and verification number. "We removed the malware, and we continue to work with cybersecurity firms to evaluate ways to enhance our security measures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SkimmingWorld.com ??
|10 hr
|John
|28
|Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06)
|Sun
|adeogun
|799
|Inside the New York City prepper community that...
|Sat
|preciousmetalect
|2
|Global Cationic Starch Market Forecast 2012-2022
|Sat
|preciousmetalect
|2
|Global Vanillin Market Research Report 2017
|May 27
|qyrtina
|1
|Global Textile Auxiliary Market Research Report...
|May 27
|qyrtina
|1
|10-4, Good Buddy: FCC Updates Part 95, CB Rules
|May 26
|whackerblaster
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC