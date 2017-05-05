China's New Jet Completes First Flight as Xi Modernizes Economy
China successfully completed the first test flight of its home-built modern passenger jet, bolstering President Xi Jinping's ambition of turning China into an advanced economy. Amid cheers from onlookers, the C919 airliner took off Friday from Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, the home base of its builder Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China Ltd. , or Comac.
