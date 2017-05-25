China Box Office: 'Pirates 5' Sails Off With $67.8M in Treasure
The latest installment in the Johnny Depp-starring juggernaut has already earned more than the entire China runs of the last two 'Pirates' films. Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales has thrown open its sails to strong winds in China, making off with $67.8 million in treasure during its first three days along the Middle Kingdom's shores.
