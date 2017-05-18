Cannes: IndoChina Head Talks 'A Praye...

Cannes: IndoChina Head Talks 'A Prayer Before Dawn' and Shooting in Southeast Asia

Nicholas Simon shares why the region could be the industry's next great growth story and how 'Kong: Skull Island' was a game-changer for Vietnam. After 20 colorful years of hustling, servicing and co-producing international film projects in Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar and more, American producer Nicholas Simon has come to be known as Hollywood's man in Southeast Asia.

Chicago, IL

