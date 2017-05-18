Cannes: IndoChina Head Talks 'A Prayer Before Dawn' and Shooting in Southeast Asia
Nicholas Simon shares why the region could be the industry's next great growth story and how 'Kong: Skull Island' was a game-changer for Vietnam. After 20 colorful years of hustling, servicing and co-producing international film projects in Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar and more, American producer Nicholas Simon has come to be known as Hollywood's man in Southeast Asia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Presidential debate: Will Obama or Romney win t... (Oct '12)
|Thu
|Brain Cancer
|41
|Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over...
|Wed
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|2
|The FCC Gets Set to Free Wireless
|Wed
|ACopple
|1
|Sales Market Report: Global Storefront Glass Ma...
|May 17
|qyrtina
|1
|Global Smart Glass and Window Market Research R...
|May 17
|qyrtina
|1
|Professional Survey Report about Protection Con...
|May 17
|qyrtina
|1
|This Buffalo church is shielding undocumented i...
|May 16
|Buck Rohde
|7
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC