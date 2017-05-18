Cannes: Film Noir Festival to Launch in Corsica
International Noir Film Festival will debut on the picturesque Mediterranean island in June 2018, with Chinese mega-star Zhao Wei serving as one of the event's official ambassadors. Profundo Nero, an international cinema event dedicated to the film noir genre, is set to launch on the picturesque island of Corsica June 1-June 9, 2018, organizers announced exclusively to THR in Cannes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SkimmingWorld.com ??
|18 hr
|Johnrobinson
|20
|Presidential debate: Will Obama or Romney win t... (Oct '12)
|May 18
|Brain Cancer
|41
|Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|2
|The FCC Gets Set to Free Wireless
|May 17
|ACopple
|1
|Sales Market Report: Global Storefront Glass Ma...
|May 17
|qyrtina
|1
|Global Smart Glass and Window Market Research R...
|May 17
|qyrtina
|1
|Professional Survey Report about Protection Con...
|May 17
|qyrtina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC