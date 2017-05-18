Cannes: Film Noir Festival to Launch ...

Cannes: Film Noir Festival to Launch in Corsica

International Noir Film Festival will debut on the picturesque Mediterranean island in June 2018, with Chinese mega-star Zhao Wei serving as one of the event's official ambassadors. Profundo Nero, an international cinema event dedicated to the film noir genre, is set to launch on the picturesque island of Corsica June 1-June 9, 2018, organizers announced exclusively to THR in Cannes.

