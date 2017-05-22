Cafe worker fired over anti-police in...

Cafe worker fired over anti-police insults on cop's receipt

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

The owner of Romanelli's Garden Cafe in Galloway took the action after a photo of the receipt was posted online. The receipt from Sunday showed the words "cops," ''pigs" and the Spanish word for pigs scribbled on the receipt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
SkimmingWorld.com ?? Sun Rican 21
News Presidential debate: Will Obama or Romney win t... (Oct '12) May 18 Brain Cancer 41
News Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over... May 17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 2
News The FCC Gets Set to Free Wireless May 17 ACopple 1
Sales Market Report: Global Storefront Glass Ma... May 17 qyrtina 1
Global Smart Glass and Window Market Research R... May 17 qyrtina 1
Professional Survey Report about Protection Con... May 17 qyrtina 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,319 • Total comments across all topics: 281,210,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC