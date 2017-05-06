Buffett Says His IBM Thesis Was Flawe...

Buffett Says His IBM Thesis Was Flawed, He Blew It on Google

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Warren Buffett, who long shunned investments in technology stocks and then made an ill-fated bet on IBM, said that mistake shouldn't discourage wagers on the broader industry. International Business Machines Corp. Saturday, at the annual meeting of his Berkshire Hathaway Inc. "And Apple, I regard them as being in a quite different business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
will the loblaw warehouse in ottawa close its d... (Sep '09) 1 hr AAA 228
News FCC Considers Fining Stephen Colbert Over Contr... 13 hr JRichards 1
News U.S. immigration agents waste their time loggin... Thu spytheweb 2
Global Electronic Waste Recycling Market Resear... May 4 Market Analysis 1
Europe Fountains & Waterfalls Market Report 2017 May 4 Market Analysis 1
Air Pollution Control Report on Market, Status ... May 4 Market Analysis 1
RGB Led strip May 3 jessie01 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,897 • Total comments across all topics: 280,836,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC