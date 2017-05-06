Buffett Says His IBM Thesis Was Flawed, He Blew It on Google
Warren Buffett, who long shunned investments in technology stocks and then made an ill-fated bet on IBM, said that mistake shouldn't discourage wagers on the broader industry. International Business Machines Corp. Saturday, at the annual meeting of his Berkshire Hathaway Inc. "And Apple, I regard them as being in a quite different business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|will the loblaw warehouse in ottawa close its d... (Sep '09)
|1 hr
|AAA
|228
|FCC Considers Fining Stephen Colbert Over Contr...
|13 hr
|JRichards
|1
|U.S. immigration agents waste their time loggin...
|Thu
|spytheweb
|2
|Global Electronic Waste Recycling Market Resear...
|May 4
|Market Analysis
|1
|Europe Fountains & Waterfalls Market Report 2017
|May 4
|Market Analysis
|1
|Air Pollution Control Report on Market, Status ...
|May 4
|Market Analysis
|1
|RGB Led strip
|May 3
|jessie01
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC