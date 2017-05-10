BT Tops Full Year Earnings Estimates;...

BT Tops Full Year Earnings Estimates; Issues Cautious Outlook After Italian Accounting Scandal

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

BT Group Plc posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter and full year earnings Thursday but issued a cautious outlook, including lower shareholder payouts, as the legacy U.K. telecoms group attempts to put an accounting scandal in its Italian business behind it. BT said earnings per share for the three months ending in March, its fiscal fourth quarter, were marked at 3.8 penc, taking the full year EPS to 19.2 pence against a FactSet consensus of 0.28 pence per share.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Comcast To Amazon: Companies Set To Win, L... 2 hr pms 1
News Where to buy dichloroacetate... (Jul '07) 5 hr Judydowellb 51
Does anyone know anything about Sone China Comp... (May '12) Wed Cathy 6
News Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06) Wed Krc214 10
News Colorado GOP blocks nation's 1st well-mapping r... Wed UIDIOTRACEUMAKEWO... 3
News Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2... May 9 Intoxicated Abacus 1
What abounding hunters abort to iks-sh Chipper ... May 8 partsdellcc 3
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. South Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,377 • Total comments across all topics: 280,946,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC