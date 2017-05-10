BT Tops Full Year Earnings Estimates; Issues Cautious Outlook After Italian Accounting Scandal
BT Group Plc posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter and full year earnings Thursday but issued a cautious outlook, including lower shareholder payouts, as the legacy U.K. telecoms group attempts to put an accounting scandal in its Italian business behind it. BT said earnings per share for the three months ending in March, its fiscal fourth quarter, were marked at 3.8 penc, taking the full year EPS to 19.2 pence against a FactSet consensus of 0.28 pence per share.
