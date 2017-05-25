Biotech Needs a Shot in the Arm

Biotech Needs a Shot in the Arm

It has been somewhat frustrating to be a biotech investor over the past two years, as the sector is still down over 25% from its last peak in July of 2015. While the main biotech indices continue to trade in a narrow range, as they have through most of the year so far, investors have had to watch the S&P hit new highs almost on a daily basis and the Nasdaq rise almost 20% this year.

Chicago, IL

