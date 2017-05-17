Billionaire Griffin gives $20M to Rauner's re-election fund
The eye-popping contribution is the latest sign of how costly and competitive the 2018 race for Illinois governor will be. It comes as several Democrats are vying for the nomination to try to unseat Rauner in 2018.
