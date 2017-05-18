Bill Ackman: The Department Store Is Dead
"The current version of the department store is dead," Ackman reportedly told a room full of onlookers at the Skybridge Alternatives Conference on Thursday evening, adding that the future of malls is likely part entertainment venue part place to buy a sweater. Ackman's Pershing Square took a nearly $500 million bath on an ill-timed bet on J.C. Penney , cashing out in August 2013 after betting on a turnaround in 2010 under the leadership of former Apple executive Ron Johnson.
