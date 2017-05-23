BBC Radio 5 Live went off-air for 10 minutes as journalists were evacuated for a fire alarm.
BBC radio station 5 Live went off the air briefly Wednesday after staffers at one of the broadcaster's buildings in Manchester were evacuated. The announcement of the evacuation, which was made during the live broadcast and saw the station revert to prerecorded audio, came at a time of high alert in the U.K. after the deadly bomb attacks in Manchester on Monday night.
