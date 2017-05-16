Bay Meadows getting new offices
The developers of the Bay Meadows project said Tuesday they will break ground on another office building at the fast-expanding urban village in San Mateo. The new office building will total 189,000 square feet and is being called Bay Meadows Station 2. It is being built at 2850 S. Delaware St. in San Mateo.
