Bay Meadows getting new offices

Bay Meadows getting new offices

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

The developers of the Bay Meadows project said Tuesday they will break ground on another office building at the fast-expanding urban village in San Mateo. The new office building will total 189,000 square feet and is being called Bay Meadows Station 2. It is being built at 2850 S. Delaware St. in San Mateo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sales Market Report: Global Storefront Glass Ma... 12 hr qyrtina 1
Global Smart Glass and Window Market Research R... 12 hr qyrtina 1
Professional Survey Report about Protection Con... 13 hr qyrtina 1
News This Buffalo church is shielding undocumented i... Tue Buck Rohde 7
WhiteMenBlackWomen dot o r g - best interracial... (Oct '14) May 14 coco 18
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) May 14 Hateromanians 205
News How the Election Has Affected the Credit Markets May 14 monica0898 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,311 • Total comments across all topics: 281,085,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC