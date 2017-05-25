Average US 30-year mortgage rate fall...

Average US 30-year mortgage rate falls to 3.95 pct, 2017 low

Yesterday

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week to their lowest levels of the year. The benchmark 30-year rate dipped below the key 4 percent mark.

Chicago, IL

