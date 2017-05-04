Average US 30-year mortgage rate edge...

Average US 30-year mortgage rate edges down to 4.02 percent

14 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates barely moved this week after rising last week for the first time in five weeks. The benchmark 30-year rate remained above the key threshold of 4 percent.

