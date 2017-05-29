Asian shares muted as investors await raft of economic data
Stock markets in Asia were treading water in holiday-thinned trading Monday as investors hunkered down ahead of a raft of economic data later this week that will provide fresh insight into the world economy. KEEPING SCORE: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.1 percent to 19,710.07 and South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.1 percent to 2,353.64.
