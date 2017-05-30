As U.K. Election Nears, Pound Problems Flare Up Again
Reminding investors that some political risk still looms in Europe, the CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust fell 1.7% last week as another Brexit-related election looms in the U.K. early next month. The United Kingdom general election of 2017 is scheduled to take place on June 8, 2017.
