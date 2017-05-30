As Dublin water park reopens after accident, main slide stays

Saturday's opening-day water-slide park accident where a 10-year-old boy was thrown from a ride in Dublin has prompted an inspection from the California Occupational Safety and Health Administration . Weeks before a 10-year-old boy was injured when he flew off an 80-degree angle water slide at Dublin's newest amusement park, state inspectors found 17 safety issues with the slide they said were fixed prior to the park's opening day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.