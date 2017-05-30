As Dublin water park reopens after accident, main slide stays
Saturday's opening-day water-slide park accident where a 10-year-old boy was thrown from a ride in Dublin has prompted an inspection from the California Occupational Safety and Health Administration . Weeks before a 10-year-old boy was injured when he flew off an 80-degree angle water slide at Dublin's newest amusement park, state inspectors found 17 safety issues with the slide they said were fixed prior to the park's opening day.
