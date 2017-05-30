As Dublin water park reopens after ac...

As Dublin water park reopens after accident, main slide stays

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Saturday's opening-day water-slide park accident where a 10-year-old boy was thrown from a ride in Dublin has prompted an inspection from the California Occupational Safety and Health Administration . Weeks before a 10-year-old boy was injured when he flew off an 80-degree angle water slide at Dublin's newest amusement park, state inspectors found 17 safety issues with the slide they said were fixed prior to the park's opening day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
spinning tea cup rides for sale 29 min sky5216 1
chair swing rides 30 min sky5216 1
kiddie train track ride 31 min sky5216 1
Surf’s Up Ride For Sale 32 min sky5216 1
For sale water park rides 34 min sky5216 1
UK Carding Community (May '11) 2 hr problem 7
Global Polyphenols Industry Market Research Rep... 3 hr QYResearchNews 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Recession
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Al Franken
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,129 • Total comments across all topics: 281,431,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC