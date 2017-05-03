Army photographer captures her own de...

Army photographer captures her own death in mortar explosion

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

The U.S. Army has published the final photo of a combat photographer who captured on camera the blast that killed her in an accidental mortar explosion in Afghanistan nearly four years ago. The Army's professional journal says the image illustrates how women are increasingly exposed to dangerous situations in the military.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Global Electronic Waste Recycling Market Resear... 8 hr Market Analysis 1
Europe Fountains & Waterfalls Market Report 2017 8 hr Market Analysis 1
Air Pollution Control Report on Market, Status ... 8 hr Market Analysis 1
RGB Led strip 14 hr jessie01 1
News Republican senator apologizes for saying 'a guy... 14 hr OneWomynRiot 14
News Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06) May 1 Jmv1991 9
News REPORT: Many undocumented immigrants recently r... Apr 29 spytheweb 2
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,390 • Total comments across all topics: 280,767,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC