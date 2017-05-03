Army photographer captures her own death in mortar explosion
The U.S. Army has published the final photo of a combat photographer who captured on camera the blast that killed her in an accidental mortar explosion in Afghanistan nearly four years ago. The Army's professional journal says the image illustrates how women are increasingly exposed to dangerous situations in the military.
