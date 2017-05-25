An elite military unit is accused of ...

An elite military unit is accused of human rights violations...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

An investigation into one of Iraq's "effective fighting force" is underway after a photojournalist captured footage of them torturing and performing extrajudicial killings. The Iraqi government is said to be looking into the abuse allegations against the Interior Ministry's Emergency Response Division, according to The Washington Post .

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Global Cationic Starch Market Forecast 2012-2022 7 hr qyrtina 1
Global Vanillin Market Research Report 2017 8 hr qyrtina 1
Global Textile Auxiliary Market Research Report... 8 hr qyrtina 1
SkimmingWorld.com ?? 12 hr Jack 27
News 10-4, Good Buddy: FCC Updates Part 95, CB Rules 20 hr whackerblaster 1
News FCC fines Syracuse radio owner $20,000 after 'u... (Jun '16) Fri ZIONIST MEDIA CABAL 4
News The bizarre 'Flintstones House' in a wealthy Sa... Fri Parden Pard 3
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,980 • Total comments across all topics: 281,320,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC