An elite military unit is accused of human rights violations...
An investigation into one of Iraq's "effective fighting force" is underway after a photojournalist captured footage of them torturing and performing extrajudicial killings. The Iraqi government is said to be looking into the abuse allegations against the Interior Ministry's Emergency Response Division, according to The Washington Post .
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global Cationic Starch Market Forecast 2012-2022
|7 hr
|qyrtina
|1
|Global Vanillin Market Research Report 2017
|8 hr
|qyrtina
|1
|Global Textile Auxiliary Market Research Report...
|8 hr
|qyrtina
|1
|SkimmingWorld.com ??
|12 hr
|Jack
|27
|10-4, Good Buddy: FCC Updates Part 95, CB Rules
|20 hr
|whackerblaster
|1
|FCC fines Syracuse radio owner $20,000 after 'u... (Jun '16)
|Fri
|ZIONIST MEDIA CABAL
|4
|The bizarre 'Flintstones House' in a wealthy Sa...
|Fri
|Parden Pard
|3
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC