Afghan Car Bomb Kills 80, Injures Hundreds More in Attack Focused on Kabul's Diplomatic District

A car bomb in Kabul has killed more than 80 people and injured hundreds more, officials confirmed Wednesday, including staff at the German Embassy in the the Afghan capital. The powerful explosion, which came at the height of the city's morning rush hour in the diplomatic district of Wazir Akbar Khan, and coincides with the Islamic celebration of Ramadan, tore through local buildings and damaged embassies of both Germany and France, according to government statements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.