Aetna in talks to move headquarters f...

Aetna in talks to move headquarters from Connecticut

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Mark Bertolini, in an email to employees Wednesday, says the company is in negotiations with several states about moving the headquarters from Hartford, with the goal of broadening the company's access to innovation and talent. He says the company remains committed to its employees at its Hartford campus and hopes to finalize its plans by early summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Disney's 'Guardians' Sequel Blasts to $800 Mill... 1 hr Proxynus 1
News Kathy Griffin, fired by CNN over Trump video, a... 1 hr Proxynus 1
basketball arcade machine 12 hr sky5216 1
tagade ride for sale 13 hr sky5216 1
Octopus Ride For Sale 13 hr sky5216 1
SkimmingWorld.com ?? 16 hr Jack 29
gothic clothing 20 hr Andymolly 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Recession
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Al Franken
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,358 • Total comments across all topics: 281,420,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC