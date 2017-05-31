Aetna in talks to move headquarters from Connecticut
Mark Bertolini, in an email to employees Wednesday, says the company is in negotiations with several states about moving the headquarters from Hartford, with the goal of broadening the company's access to innovation and talent. He says the company remains committed to its employees at its Hartford campus and hopes to finalize its plans by early summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Disney's 'Guardians' Sequel Blasts to $800 Mill...
|1 hr
|Proxynus
|1
|Kathy Griffin, fired by CNN over Trump video, a...
|1 hr
|Proxynus
|1
|basketball arcade machine
|12 hr
|sky5216
|1
|tagade ride for sale
|13 hr
|sky5216
|1
|Octopus Ride For Sale
|13 hr
|sky5216
|1
|SkimmingWorld.com ??
|16 hr
|Jack
|29
|gothic clothing
|20 hr
|Andymolly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC