Abercrombie & Fitch says it's in deal talks

Teen clothing chain Abercrombie & Fitch Co., responding to reports that it was in talks with interested buyers, says it's in preliminary discussions with several parties about a "potential transaction." The company's statement Wednesday that it had received "expressions of interest" came after news reports this week that the New Albany, Ohio-based chain was in talks with at least two possible buyers.

