Abercrombie & Fitch says it's in deal talks
Teen clothing chain Abercrombie & Fitch Co., responding to reports that it was in talks with interested buyers, says it's in preliminary discussions with several parties about a "potential transaction." The company's statement Wednesday that it had received "expressions of interest" came after news reports this week that the New Albany, Ohio-based chain was in talks with at least two possible buyers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone know anything about Sone China Comp... (May '12)
|19 hr
|Cathy
|6
|Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Krc214
|10
|Colorado GOP blocks nation's 1st well-mapping r...
|Wed
|UIDIOTRACEUMAKEWO...
|3
|Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2...
|Tue
|Intoxicated Abacus
|1
|What abounding hunters abort to iks-sh Chipper ...
|Mon
|partsdellcc
|3
|How A Man With No Coding Experience Built An Ap...
|May 8
|Solarman
|1
|will the loblaw warehouse in ottawa close its d... (Sep '09)
|May 7
|AAA
|228
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC