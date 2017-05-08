"A Scandal": After FCC Bent Rules, Right-Wing Sinclair Network to Grow Even Bigger
The merger would give Sinclair ownership or control of TV stations in 72 percent of the United States. Creating the nation's largest local TV station conglomerate-and raising the frightening prospect of a network that would rival Fox News-conservative Sinclair Broadcast Group announced Monday it will buy Tribune Media for $3.9 billion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Common Dreams.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colorado GOP blocks nation's 1st well-mapping r...
|2 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|What abounding hunters abort to iks-sh Chipper ...
|7 hr
|partsdellcc
|3
|How A Man With No Coding Experience Built An Ap...
|12 hr
|Solarman
|1
|will the loblaw warehouse in ottawa close its d... (Sep '09)
|Sun
|AAA
|228
|FCC Considers Fining Stephen Colbert Over Contr...
|Sat
|JRichards
|1
|U.S. immigration agents waste their time loggin...
|May 4
|spytheweb
|2
|Global Electronic Waste Recycling Market Resear...
|May 4
|Market Analysis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC