"A Scandal": After FCC Bent Rules, Right-Wing Sinclair Network to Grow Even Bigger

The merger would give Sinclair ownership or control of TV stations in 72 percent of the United States. Creating the nation's largest local TV station conglomerate-and raising the frightening prospect of a network that would rival Fox News-conservative Sinclair Broadcast Group announced Monday it will buy Tribune Media for $3.9 billion.

