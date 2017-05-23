6,300-plus stoves recalled following electrocution death
The federal Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the voluntary recall of 6,300 electric stoves in connection with the electrocution death of a plumber last year. The recall is for Blomberg and Summit electric ranges, which the commission says can become energized, posing electric shock and electrocution hazards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SkimmingWorld.com ??
|33 min
|rockdumps
|22
|Aluminum Collapsible Tubes Production Line, Ext...
|16 hr
|altubecan
|1
|High Speed Tubes Line, Aluminum Collapsible Tub...
|16 hr
|altubecan
|1
|Aluminum Tubes Line, Aluminum Can Line China Su...
|16 hr
|altubecan
|1
|Presidential debate: Will Obama or Romney win t... (Oct '12)
|May 18
|Brain Cancer
|41
|Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|2
|The FCC Gets Set to Free Wireless
|May 17
|ACopple
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC