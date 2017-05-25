4 protesters arrested at Senate heari...

4 protesters arrested at Senate hearing on energy nominees

Read more: Fox News

Four protesters have been arrested after disrupting a Senate hearing on nominees to serve in energy-related posts in the Trump administration. Two men and two women were arrested on Capitol Hill after disrupting a hearing by the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

