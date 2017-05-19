19 Dead, 55 Injured After Explosions at U.K Concert; Terrorism Suspected
An explosion ripped through a Manchester, England concert arena Monday night halting a show by pop star Ariana Grande, according law enforcement authorities. Authorities told CNN that, as of 9 p.m. ET, there were 19 dead and at least 55 injured.
