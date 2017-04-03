Wireline Competition Bureau Explains ...

Wireline Competition Bureau Explains No Presumption of Intrastate or...

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

By an Order issued late last week, the Wireline Competition Bureau provided important insight regarding determining the jurisdictional classification of private line revenues. In ruling on long-pending petitions for reconsideration of Universal Service Administrative Company audit findings regarding the classification of private line revenues, the Bureau explained that the longstanding Ten Percent Rule does not establish any presumption that a private line is jurisdictionally either intrastate or interstate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16) 1 min treason watch 3
News J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int... 3 hr Anonymous 13
Wholesale/Retail New Balance Shoes Thu shellyni 1
News Going Topless? The Naked Truth About Women and ... (May '08) Apr 5 anom 200
News Flynn Seeks Immunity to Testify in Russia Inves... Apr 5 Hiddn Numbrz 12
News Bitcoin spikes after Japan says it's a legal pa... Apr 4 Yidfellas v USA 1
News 'This is a bait and switch': Liberal groups are... Apr 2 Cath League of Du... 26
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,522 • Total comments across all topics: 280,142,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC