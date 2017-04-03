Wireline Competition Bureau Explains No Presumption of Intrastate or...

By an Order issued late last week, the Wireline Competition Bureau provided important insight regarding determining the jurisdictional classification of private line revenues. In ruling on long-pending petitions for reconsideration of Universal Service Administrative Company audit findings regarding the classification of private line revenues, the Bureau explained that the longstanding Ten Percent Rule does not establish any presumption that a private line is jurisdictionally either intrastate or interstate.

