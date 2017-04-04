Westell Launches New Public Safety Signal Booster

Westell Technologies, Inc. announced today that its PS71090 Public Safety Signal Booster has received Federal Communications Commission certification and is now available for purchase. The Westell PS71090 is a 2-watt, 33-dBm, Class-B, in-building signal booster with NFPA72-compliant features such as antenna monitoring, alarming and support for AC or DC power.

