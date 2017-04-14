Wells Fargo CEO Sloan: Sales Scandal to Negatively Impact 2Q
Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan said today that last year's aggressive sales scandal will continue to hinder new account and credit card openings in the second quarter, Reuters reports. However, Sloan expects the impact to subside after the second quarter.
